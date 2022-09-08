Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the shipping company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.1 %

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

