Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

