UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

