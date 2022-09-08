UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 38.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 287.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

