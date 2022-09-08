UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

