UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.