Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,439,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Under Armour by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Under Armour by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.7 %

UAA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

