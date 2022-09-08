Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Up 1.1%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.10. 173,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

