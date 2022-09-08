Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -197.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vertex Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

