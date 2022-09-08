Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Up 4.1 %

Vertex stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.37. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.