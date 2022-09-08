VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.12 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). Approximately 437,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 388,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £464.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.17.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

In related news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin acquired 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($24,165.18).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

