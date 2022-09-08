Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after buying an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,432,000 after buying an additional 359,784 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

