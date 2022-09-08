Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 0.2%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.95. 4,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

