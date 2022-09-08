Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 0.2%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.95. 4,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.