W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $573.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.