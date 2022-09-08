Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Wejo Group Trading Up 10.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wejo Group by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Wejo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

