Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

