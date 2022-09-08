Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $579,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 150.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $139.76 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

