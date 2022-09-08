Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives $3,233.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

