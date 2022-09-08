Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $106.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $17,437,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

