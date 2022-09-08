Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 57,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 21,079 put options.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
