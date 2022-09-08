Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 57,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 171% compared to the typical volume of 21,079 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.