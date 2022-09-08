Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.44. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.53.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

