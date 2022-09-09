38,383 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BOX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 1.16. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.