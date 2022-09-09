45,314 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after buying an additional 607,845 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,978,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,263.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 391,063 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

