AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 4.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 103.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 262,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 133,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 108.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 121,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of -1.18. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

