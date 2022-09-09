abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $572.82

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.82 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 577.50 ($6.98). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 572.50 ($6.92), with a volume of 8,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 572.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 583.83. The company has a market cap of £71.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

