abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $6.71. abrdn shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2,073 shares trading hands.

abrdn Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

