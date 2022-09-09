abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.87). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 446,472 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

