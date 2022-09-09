Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after buying an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

