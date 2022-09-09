Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.64.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.