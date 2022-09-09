Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

