accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $681.95

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 681.95 ($8.24) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($6.79). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 578 ($6.98), with a volume of 28,619 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 604.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.95. The firm has a market cap of £236.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,409.76.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

