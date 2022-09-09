Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.54

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.54 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 76.40 ($0.92). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 12,997 shares traded.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.54.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

