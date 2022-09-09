AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

AF Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AF Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AF Acquisition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AF Acquisition by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AF Acquisition by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AF Acquisition by 54,594.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 151,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About AF Acquisition

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.