Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $62,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

