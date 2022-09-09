Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €96.28 ($98.24) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.79.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

