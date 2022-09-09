Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Albireo Pharma Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.93. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $15,462,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 515,615 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

