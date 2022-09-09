Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Insider Buys A$23,200.00 in Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Rating) insider Victoria Weekes acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,223.78).
Alcidion Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Alcidion Group
