Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 294,298 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,023,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 497,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,640. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,985,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

