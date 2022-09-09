AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.38 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

