Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 61,100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 809,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $61,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

