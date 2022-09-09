Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,107 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $61,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

