Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $79,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 5.4 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

