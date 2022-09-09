Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $67.23 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $67,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 896.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

