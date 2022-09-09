Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $69.52 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $69,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $304.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.40. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

