Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $79.69 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $79,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.