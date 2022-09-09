Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $75,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

