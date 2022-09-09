Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $76,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CCL opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.