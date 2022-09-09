Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 26,905 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $64,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $55.14 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

