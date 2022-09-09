Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 86,643 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,145,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $76,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $78,536,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.