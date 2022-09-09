Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €214.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday.
Allianz Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €167.56 ($170.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.84. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.