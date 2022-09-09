Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €214.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €167.56 ($170.98) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.84. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.