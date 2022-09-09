Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

